3 areas the Miami Dolphins improved this offseason and 2 they did not
By Brian Miller
1. The Dolphins are better on paper in 2024
Releasing Jerome Baker and then allowing Andrew Van Ginkel to leave in free agency left the Dolphins with Duke Riley and David Long as the top linebackers on the team. Miami added several players to make up for the losses, including drafting Chop Robinson in round one of the draft.
Miami may have lost AVG and Jerome Baker, but they replaced them with Robinson, Shaq Barrett, Quinton Bell, and Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is the replacement for Baker. The former Seahawk brings a lot of physicality to the team. He is a hard-hitting linebacker with quick reads and vision.
Are the Dolphins head and shoulders better in 2024? No, but without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, they would have struggled. Miami was able to get at least quality players who can help the team until they are back on the field. The Dolphins are looking good, but until they get on the field and we can see how they all play together as one team, they are simply better on paper.