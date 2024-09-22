3 areas the Miami Dolphins must improve to beat the Seahawks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, so far, have yet to show they can be anything close to the team they were in 2023, but they need to shake off everything so far this season and focus on getting a win. The Seahawks are one of only nine teams in the NFL who are unbeaten through two weeks. They are currently the best in the NFL at forcing opposing offenses to go three and out.
This week may not be as difficult as it could have been had Tua Tagovailoa been starting. Now, with Skylar Thompson behind center, the Seahawks are going to work to put Thompson in bad positions and break his concentration.
Seattle will use various defensive fronts designed to keep Thompson from making plays but instead force him to make unforced mistakes that will lead to turnovers. Stopping the Dolphins running game will be the easiest way to get Miami to throw the ball, which is what Seattle should do. With that said, here are three things the Dolphins must correct to post an upset:
3. The Dolphins have to be successful running the football
Mike McDaniel said he will not change the offensive system or scheme to accommodate Thompson. That could be a big mistake for McDaniel. He needs to run the ball and do so consistently. Putting Thompson in the best position to win is to take the pressure off his backup.
If Thompson has a productive running game, the Seahawks will have to change how they cover the Dolphins receivers. That will free up some of the underneath routes to the tight ends and running backs in the flats. If Thompson can exploit that, it will open the offense for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
2. Mike McDaniel has to get far more creative with his wideouts
McDaniel doesn't have enough bodies at the wide receiver position. Hill and Waddle will see double-coverage and the other defensive team members of the secondary can focus on run support and covering the tight ends.
The Dolphins best receivers after the two super-duo are the tight ends and running backs. McDaniel has to find a way to get Hill and Waddle involved and it won't be the luxury of running them deep. Miami's offensive line has not been good with pass protection and that has led to low production numbers for the top two receivers. With Thompson at the helm, McDaniel has to draw up plays that he hasn't used before in an attempt to get Hill and Waddle more involved.
1. Take advantage of a banged up Seattle squad
Seattle will likely be without starting running back Kenneth Walker. That is a big blow for Seattle. Over the last two weeks, Seattle has beaten the Broncos and Patriots, two of the NFL's worst teams at the moment. They have 470 yards passing, but only two touchdowns. On the ground they have produced 192 yards and three touchdowns. Geno Smith has a mediocre 69.5 QBR and has taken five sacks.
Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson have to excel at getting pressure on Smith, but also finishing the play. Smith isn't a big running quarterback and likes to stay clean in the pocket, but he can move around and buy time. This is where the Dolphins are going to win this game. Stopping Smith from getting the ball to D.K. Metcalf and making the Seahawks rely on a fully capable backup runner in Zach Charbonnet.