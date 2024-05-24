3 areas the Miami Dolphins offense must improve this season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have several areas that they need to improve on in 2024. The Dolphins struggled against teams over .500 last season and they haven't played well in cold weather for a long, long time. Those areas and a few others can be fixed with changes to how they approach the game or with better play from different positions.
Looking at offense alone, it's time for this unit to take the next step. Yes, Miami's O is among the best in the NFL, but when times get tough, the consistency drops. That can't be the case in '24, which is why we're hoping for these three improvements:
3. The Dolphins need better WR production
You would think this is a position that doesn't need to get better, but that isn't true. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the best WRs in the NFL and their production speaks volumes. They are also the Achilles heel for Tua Tagovailoa. Take them out of the game and Miami's passing game isn't as effective.
The Dolphins, specifically Tua and Mike McDaniel, need to get more production from the third and fourth receivers on offense. In 2023, the Dolphins' top two wide receivers both posted over 1,000 yards, with Hill coming up 201 yards shy of 2,000. The next best pass-catcher on the roster was Durham Smythe. He posted 366 yards receiving as a tight end. Cedrick Wilson, the Dolphins No. 3 WR, posted 296, with Braxton Berrios hitting 238.
Most teams see their top two WRs doing the bulk of the work, but there is so much attention paid to Hill and Waddle that Miami is leaving opportunities on the field. Odell Beckham Jr. could change that narrative this year and if he can post 800 yards in 2024, the Dolphins offense will be doing much better overall. Tua has to get better at making a third and even fourth read.