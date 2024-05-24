3 areas the Miami Dolphins offense must improve this season
By Brian Miller
2. Get the running backs involved in the passing game
The bread and butter of this offense is the passing game. It is fast, quick, elusive, and controls the game's tempo. As we mentioned, the Dolphins rely heavily on two players for that attack. The problem is that Mike McDaniel has other options that he rarely uses at all.
Tight end is an issue and maybe Jonnu Smith will improve that area of the game plan. He is close to being the most well-rounded tight end the Dolphins have had in years. Where Miami is lacking, however, is the RB option.
In 2023, De'Von Achane ran 103 times for 800 yards, but he and Mostert combined for 52 receptions, nearly 400 yards. That isn't bad, given the Dolphins' passing game, but there is room to improve, and the addition of Jaylen Wright could further that improvement.
Miami's running game was one of the best in the NFL in 2023, and it should be again this year, but if Miami can use their RBs to create ideal coverage, there is a chance to break games open and drive defensive coordinators crazy. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on the outside. OBJ is in the slot. Smith off the edge and a swing route to Achane - how will a defense stop that? If McDaniel can disguise the routes by keeping Smith in and using a running back, some options will be hard to defend.