3 areas the Miami Dolphins offense must improve this season
By Brian Miller
1. More consistency with the play calling
McDaniel does many things well, but he is far from perfect. The players can love playing for him all they want, but at some point, McDaniel has to be more consistent with his play calling. Sometimes, less is more.
McDaniel is likable, but he also comes across as a little kid playing Madden with real people. He gets swept up in the game's flow, and there are times when what he wants to do is taken away from him. He tends to try to force that situation instead of taking what a defense gives him and making them pay for it.
We have seen double coverage on Hill, and a DC is finding a way to cover Waddle by taking away the quick middle-of-the-field routes. McDaniel counters with a strong running game, but he doesn't tend to stick with it. If he enters a game and the defense takes away his plan, he has to be able to shift to another quickly and consistently and beat them with that plan. Then, when they adjust to defend it, he can go back to his original game plan if he can.
McDaniel has all the players he needs to change his plans every series and force the defensive approach to change each series. He can pound it on the ground for a series, then attack through the air, mix it up on series three, and then repeat. He needs to get better at keeping his opposition guessing. He tends to become predictable, especially when his original plan is taken away from him.