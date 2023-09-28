3 areas the Dolphins could improve by the trade deadline next month and two areas that could send a player out
The Miami Dolphins are rolling but that doesn't mean that can't improve in some areas of their football team. With the trade deadline just over a month away, there are moves they can make.
By Brian Miller
Everything is clicking the right way for the Miami Dolphins but that doesn't mean they can not improve the roster.
The NFL trade deadline will arrive on October 31st and while we can't assume the Dolphins will win the Super Bowl, at the rate they are going they should finish with a late first-round pick sometime after the 20th to 25th selection.
Chris Grier is not afraid to throw drafts pick to another team for a veteran player that can make his team better. He may not have been perfect with Bradley Chubb but was are starting to see him make an impact. Of course, he hit it out of the park with Tyreek Hill.
There is still a month to go between now and the end of October but the calendar is going to turn in a couple of days. Will the Dolphins make a move before the trade deadline? There is a lot that will go into making that decision but if they do, here are areas they can improve the roster in.
Yes, offensive line could still use some tweaking and the Miami Dolphins could shop for a veteran.
Will the Dolphins make a move to improve the offensive line? Let's be honest, right now, the Dolphins Oline is playing far more than expectations which were, honestly, pretty low. Grier could however, look to the future.
The Dolphins will need to re-sign Robert Hunt and make a decision on Austin Jackson after the season. Liam Eichenberg could be playing center depending on if Connor Williams is out for any length of time. Williams himself wants a new contract as well.
It could get messy at center in the off-season but Miami could reach out and see if a center is available or perhaps some developmental depth, or a young starter on a team going nowhere.