3 areas the Dolphins could improve by the trade deadline next month and two areas that could send a player out
The Miami Dolphins are rolling but that doesn't mean that can't improve in some areas of their football team. With the trade deadline just over a month away, there are moves they can make.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins RB room exploded last weekend against the Broncos. They are not likely to find that same level of success against the Bills on Sunday.
That doesn't mean they need to run out and grab a running back. I put RB as a possibility here for a couple of simple reasons. One, Grier tried hard to improve the unit this off-season. The question is why? Well, after three weeks of play, the Dolphins don't need to get a running back.
Was the uncertainty surrounding De'Von Achane a pause for concern? What about Mostert's health through a full season? Those are big questions that seem to have been answered by the players themselves.
Some of this will be dependent on how well Jeff Wilson recovers and returns. The Dolphins may not have a spot for him if we continue to see the Achane/Mostert one-two punch. Could moving Wilson or Salvon Ahmed improve the roster? No, but it could set Miami up with an additional draft pick next year.
With the impressive play of Miami's two younger RBs, Chris Brooks and Achane, any trade Miami makes might be the one that sends a RB elsewhere.