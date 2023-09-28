3 areas the Dolphins could improve by the trade deadline next month and two areas that could send a player out
The Miami Dolphins are rolling but that doesn't mean that can't improve in some areas of their football team. With the trade deadline just over a month away, there are moves they can make.
By Brian Miller
Despite the play so far at linebacker, the Miami Dolphins should have their heads on a swivel looking for ways to upgrade their run defense and linebacker is one of them.
While Bradley Chubb is starting to pay off, he still has a ways to go. If we are being honest as fans, the Dolphins missed out on Roquan Smith who has been fantastic in Baltimore. The defense could use that level of play at linebacker.
Jerome Baker is not having a bad year but next year, his salary could become a factor in whether or not he stays with the team. Baker is set to count $14.8 million in cap space and all but $5 mill can be saved.
On Sunday, Baker was impactful but if the Dolphins look at his production vs. salary as a problem, they could look to add a player that will take over next year. A veteran LB with a lot of experience and quality play could be what Miami needs in the long run.
The Dolphins could look to add a younger player to the roster from a team that is going nowhere quickly. A LB on his 3rd year could potentially be added to the team and his future can be decided later.
The play of Andrew Van Ginkel, however, has been incredible through the first three weeks and if anyone deserves an extension it is him. Still, the LB unit as a whole could be better.