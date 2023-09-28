3 areas the Dolphins could improve by the trade deadline next month and two areas that could send a player out
The Miami Dolphins are rolling but that doesn't mean that can't improve in some areas of their football team. With the trade deadline just over a month away, there are moves they can make.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could look to unload some wide receiver talent ahead of the trade deadline even with the injury to River Cracraft.
Barring any unforeseen problems that we won't mention here, the Dolphins are loaded at WR. The injury to Cracraft isn't quite known yet but Miami could still opt to move a player off the roster should a team inquire or he could become a part of a trade that involves the Dolphins bringing someone in.
At WR, two names stand out. Erik Ezukanma and Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Ezukanma has shown some flashes but there simplty doens't appear to be room on the offense for him. Even with Cracraft down last week, the Dolphins turned to Robbie Chosen to fill that hole. So far, Ezukanma has made plays but he has done so mostly as an end around option.
As for Wilson, he has been practically unnoticeable at all. The Dolphins may or may not have had many options to trade him in the off-season but they maintained they were going to "do right by him" and so far, he hasn't made an impact on the field
Through three weeks, Wilson has played in one game and registered no receptions or targets. Depending on the Cracraft situation, maybe he gets more playing time. If not, maybe he should be the one asking for a trade.