3 areas the Dolphins could improve by the trade deadline next month and two areas that could send a player out
The Miami Dolphins are rolling but that doesn't mean that can't improve in some areas of their football team. With the trade deadline just over a month away, there are moves they can make.
By Brian Miller
Despite the recent play of the Miami Dolphins front, bolstering the defensive line isn't a bad idea. Especially if a move can be made to increase the odds of getting to the Super Bowl.
I'm going to cut to the chase right away. There has been some floating suggestions around social media that Rams All-Pro DT Aaron Donald may be available. The Rams are going nowhere and Donald doesn't have a lot of time left in his career.
The Rams likely won't have interest in moving him but if they did, the Dolphins might want to inquire. Christian Wilkins is still the absolute priority for a new contract and Donald or any other DT wouldn't change that but, there is always a but, if the Dolphins feel they can't get Wilkins under contract, using the trade deadline to bring in his replacement isn't a bad idea.
Miami has locked up Zach Sieler for a few more years...yay...but without a deal for Wilkins, there is a hole at DT that also extends to Raekwon Davis who will be a free agent in 2024.
Will the Dolphins make a move by the trade deadline? It depends on their record and whether or not they feel a move could give them a final edge to run deep into the post-season.
What is inspiring is that over the course of the next two months, the Dolphins could get Jalen Ramsey, Nik Needham, and Jeff Wilson back. That alone makes the team deeper and better.