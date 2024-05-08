3 best quarterbacks Dolphins will face during 2024 NFL season
Tua Tagovailoa is fresh off of a very solid season for the Miami Dolphins. He led the entire NFL in passing yards in 2023 after leading it in passer rating the prior year. Miami had the league's most explosive passing attack last season, and Tagovailoa's ability to let that thing fly was a big part of the reason why.
Tagovailoa's development will continue in 2024. He'll also face off against some other elite signal-callers. Here's a look at the three best quarterbacks that the Dolphins will face next season.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford has been a productive player in the NFL for a long time, and at 36, he's still pretty darn good. He was named to the Pro Bowl last season for the second time in his career as he led the Rams to a postseason appearance. Stafford also memorably led the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. The Dolphins will travel to L.A. to face the Rams in 2024, and limiting Stafford's effectiveness will be central to success for Miami.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie last season and led the Texans to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2019. He was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year as a result of his productive play, and he also was named to the Pro Bowl; a pretty unique distinction for a first-year player.
Stroud threw for over 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie, and he also added three rushing touchdowns, and he'll look to build on those numbers during his sophomore season. The Dolphins are slated to play the Texans in Houston at some point next season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Bills drafted Josh Allen in the first round in 2018, and he's been an extremely productive player ever since. He's made two Pro Bowls (so far), and he was named Second-team All-Pro in 2020. Most importantly, the Bills have made the playoffs every single season since Allen became the team's starting signal-caller. While the team hasn't been able to push through a make a Super Bowl appearance yet, they've been in the contender conversation every year.
Allen has excellent physical tools for a QB, and he makes it tough on opposing defenses thanks to his ability to both throw darts and run the ball with strength and speed. Since they're in the same division, the Dolphins will have to face off against Allen and the Bills twice next season, as they do every year -- once at home and once on the road.