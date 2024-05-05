3 biggest Miami Dolphins winners and 2 losers from the 2024 NFL Draft
Who is smiling the most right now following the draft?
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft allows teams to improve. Teams like the Miami Dolphins supplement veteran salaries with cheaper rookies and develop them. When you win, someone else loses.
For Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, winning the draft in April isn't nearly as important as winning the division or a playoff game, and fans feel the same way. The Dolphins have had plenty of draft championship wins over the course of their history and just as many bad drafts.
This year's draft set Miami up quite well for the future, but who were the winners and losers of this year's Dolphins draft?
Winner No. 1: Patrick Paul
No one did more to get their name noticed by the Miami Dolphins than Patrick Paul. Paul fell in love with the Dolphins organization the first time he spoke with Mike McDaniel and the coaching staff back at the Senior Bowl. That only grew stronger when he met with them on a pre-draft visit.
Paul wanted to play for the Dolphins more than any other team, and he pestered his agent nonstop to get Grier's attention. Following the selection, Grier mentioned the constant two-day bombardment of texts from Paul's agent saying that he would stop pestering him.
Paul got his wish, and the Dolphins drafted him in Round 2 at pick No. 55. The Dolphins turned down trade offers for the selection because, as Grier stated, Paul was the top player on their draft board when they were on the clock.
In the first round, a recent video surfaced of Penn State linebacker/edge-rusher Chop Robinson telling his family, "I need Miami, pick me please," after the Rams selected Jared Verse. He was on video saying he hoped Pittsburgh would draft a corner, so he could go to Miami. He, too, got his wish.