3 biggest Miami Dolphins winners and 2 losers from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Loser No. 1: Liam Eichenberg
The Miami Dolphins' failure to add an interior lineman during the draft should be a good sign for Liam Eichenberg, but that may not be the case. Miami added Patrick Paul to eventually replace Terron Armstead, and if Isaiah Wynn goes down, Kendall Lamm, not Eichenberg, may move inside. The fact that Miami didn't add a guard as well could be an indication they plan to add one off the street.
Liam Eichenberg is not considered a starting option at right guard and Isaiah Wynn should lock down the left guard spot. Eichenberg won't be out of a job, but his playing time could be reduced especially if the Dolphins do sign a free agent.
The Dolphins did, however, add a couple of interior linemen after the draft as UDFAs. Matthew Jones of Ohio State is a quality interior guard with more speed than most at his position. He could challenge for a roster spot.
Andrew Meyer, however, is the player to watch more closely. The UTEP lineman was not only signed as an UDFA, but he was given $75,000 guaranteed with a $15,000 signing bonus. You don't give money to UDFAs unless you think they will make the 53-man roster. Miami did that with Robert Jones previously.