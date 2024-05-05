3 biggest Miami Dolphins winners and 2 losers from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Winner No. 2: Anthony Weaver and Joe Barry
Joe Barry coaches the Dolphins' linebackers, and Anthony Weaver is the team's new defensive coordinator. Weaver has experience with the secondary and linebackers, and over draft weekend, both coaches came out winners.
Robinson in the first round gives the coaching staff a quick-twitch edge-rusher who will lessen the early-season blow of not having Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Robinson will start from Day 1, and Barry will have a blue-chip player with a high ceiling to develop.
Weaver and Barry did not just land Robinson, but they got perhaps one of the biggest steals when they drafted Mohamad Kamara in Round 5. Kamara has made it clear that while he understands how the draft works, he was quite angry that so many teams passed on him. Kamara could be the best pick Miami made during the draft, and coming in with a "prove-it chip" on his shoulder will be great for Barry and Weaver.