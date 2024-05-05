3 biggest Miami Dolphins winners and 2 losers from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Loser No. 2: Salvon Ahmed or Jeff Wilson Jr.
Jeff Wilson Jr. restructured his contract this offseason, but that doesn't make him untouchable. For Salvon Ahmed, the writing appears to be on the wall following the addition of Jaylen Wright. Ahmed was no more than depth in 2023, but Wilson, who started the year injured, was not the primary runner when Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane got banged up and missed time. So, could this be a literal flip of a coin? It might be.
Miami has to fit Wright into the Dolphins running backs room, and there simply is not enough space to not make a corresponding move later in training camp. Ahmed would seem to be the most likely to be on the outs. If released, Wilson will count $1.1 million in dead money, and the Dolphins will save $1.2 million. Ahmed would carry no dead money and save Miami $1.06 million.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Dolphins brought back their entire running backs room, and Ahmed's addition meant the end of Myles Gaskin's time with the team. This year, the addition of Wright could spell it out for Ahmed.