3 biggest Miami Dolphins winners and 2 losers from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Winner No. 3: General manager Chris Grier
Grier entered the draft with six selections, but only two on the first two days. He traded a future draft pick to get back into the fourth round, but it was what he did with what he had that made him a winner. Grier attacked the draft with one goal in mind, to give the Dolphins something they can build upon for the future and not just the present. Knowing that he only had a handful of picks looked at setting up a future where a full slate of draft picks could be used better.
Robinson was a need, given the injuries at defensive end. Still, Paul is a selection that frees Grier from having to draft or sign an expensive replacement for Armstead after the 2024 season. Paul will add depth behind Armstead this year, and he will likely start when Armstead can't play, but having him on the roster now sets up the future.
In Rounds 6-7, Grier found a lot of value at the wide receiver position, and both players could be the future solution to the slot roles. Kamara is another potential steal that could give Grier a stellar linebacker on his draft resume - another non-stop motor like Andrew Van Ginkel.
Overall, Grier's 2024 draft wasn't looking great after the first two days, but when the picture started to take shape, he did a good job of getting the team help for the future and making the most of what little he had to work with.