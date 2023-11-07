3 biggest overreactions to Miami Dolphins Week 9 loss
The Miami Dolphins will have to listen to the negativity at least until Black Friday when the face the Jets. Another loss to a team above .500 will do that.
By Brian Miller
With the loss by the Dolphins to the Chiefs on Sunday morning, the narrative continues to grow that Miami simply can't win against really good football teams. That's both accurate and overblown.
Yes, Miami's three losses came against teams with winning records and all three were also on the road. It isn't easy to win in the NFL, ask the Chiefs who lost to Denver a week ago, or the Bills who nearly lost to the Giants and then lost to New England.
Or you could ask Bill Belichick who apparently can't win anything without Tom Brady.
For the Dolphins, it's a heartbreaking loss because had they won, some of the critics might have had to shut their yaps for a while. Instead, fans have to endure more ridicule from other fans and listen to lengthy diatribes from the media.
It's one thing to write a scathing article moments after a loss. We are all fans here and knee-jerk reactions are more than normal. It's a double-edged sword for fan sites. If you don't point out the bad you're a "homer", if you do, you're not a fan. Stuck in the middle? You bet.
The bigger problem isn't hitting a hot-button reaction in the minutes after a game, it's the overreactions that continue to permeate days after that game. There has been plenty this week.