3 biggest overreactions to Miami Dolphins Week 9 loss
The Miami Dolphins will have to listen to the negativity at least until Black Friday when the face the Jets. Another loss to a team above .500 will do that.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is overrated, the offense is overrated, and the Miami Dolphins are frauds.
The media hyped up the Miami Dolphins offense. They are the greatest offense since the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams. They put up 70 points against Denver and have manhandled just about everyone else...except the three they lost to.
Miami's offense is a fraud they say. Against the Bills, they only managed 20 points. Against the Eagles, they managed only 17, on Sunday, they only managed 14. In every other game but one, against the Patriots in week 2, Miami posted offensive outputs of over 30 points.
According to the overreacting crowd, the Dolphins don't have any answers for good defenses. McDaniel can't call a good game and the offense can't execute. They want you to realize that Miami can only beat up on bad teams.
Hey, I get it, in the mix of Sunday, I posted on Twitter/X that Miami is the bully on the playground that beats up on the little kids but cowers when they are smacked in the mouth. In the heat of the game, you make stupid remarks.
Reality? The Miami Dolphins offense is really good but they are not perfect. McDaniel needs to adjust his game, that isn't a secret. He needs to recognize what is being given to him and exploit it until the defense stops it and creates other opportunities.
This offense isn't a fraud, they may not be some godly sent system that no one can touch but they have a unit that can put points on the board and when they figure out how to beat the better defenses, they may end up being close to unstoppable. They simply are not there yet.
Remember, this is year two in a system and they are still trying to figure it all out. The future could look and should look, amazing.