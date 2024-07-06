3 Dolphins winners and 3 losers from the wild 2024 offseason
It has been a topsy-turvy offseason for the Miami Dolphins. Several players clearly came out on top and several didn't. Training camp has not started yet, so we can't say who won or lost position battles. We can only opine on who might be in the lead. Starting positions are still to be determined, but some fun battles are on the way.
With that said, we can determine winners and losers from the offseason based upon their contract extensions and other tangential qualities that you either want or don't want in a player. We will also examine performance during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
We will look at three winners and three losers of the offseason, and during training camp and the regular season, we can see how those early predictions played out. The biggest winner of the offseason was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The biggest loser was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, through no fault of his own. Here's our full list:
WR Jaylen Waddle - WINNER
Waddle did his best Rod Tidwell - from the movie Jerry Maguire - imitation this offseason as he signed a massive three-year extension worth a maximum of $84.75 million. The Dolphins exercised the option to Show Waddle the Money and negotiate an early extension and they took advantage of it and signed him to a massive contract, but one that is only in the top five of all wide receiver salaries.
The former Alabama stud was inked before Justin Jefferson signed his huge contract that leads all receivers in annual average value and total guaranteed money. Waddle is under contract now for five more years.
Waddle has had 1,000 yards for each of his three seasons as a professional. This was done at the WR2 position, as he was clearly the second target to Tyreek Hill. Waddle got paid and he's going to hope to live up to his new contract.