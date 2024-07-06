3 Dolphins winners and 3 losers from the wild 2024 offseason
WR Malik Washington - WINNER
Sixth-round selection Malik Washington, no relation to seventh-round pick Tahj Washington, was able to show out in OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. He's showing that he deserves to be WR4 behind Waddle, Hill and Odell Beckham, Jr.
Malik Washington made several impressive catches in minicamp and has caught receivers coach Wes Welker's eye. We'll see how things go for the Day 3 picks once camp gets here, but plenty of fans are excited about his potential.
QB Skylar Thompson - WINNER
Skylar Thompson clearly out performed backup Mike White in the mandatory minicamp and in OTAs. The Dolphins will keep two quarterbacks on the active roster and White looks like the odd man out. White has a $5 million salary for 2024 and clearly is not worth the investment. He played poorly when he saw the field.
It is amazing to think, however, that when Tua Tagovailoa was injured two years ago, it was Thompson who started at Buffalo in the Wild Card Round game. I give the backup nod to Thompson, if I had to pick one or the other. However, could Miami sign a veteran QB to be Tua's backup? We'll find out soon.