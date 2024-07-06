3 Dolphins winners and 3 losers from the wild 2024 offseason
QB Tua Tagovailoa - LOSER
Tagovailoa has not had a great few months. Thus far, he is the biggest loser of the offseason, as Grier has failed to offer a market value contract to the star quarterback that he and his representatives deem acceptable.
Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville signed a pact worth $55 million per season, which ties him with Joe Burrow for the highest salaries in the league. Jared Goff of Detroit signed a new contract this offseason which calls for $52.5 million a campaign. Tagovailoa should surpass Lawrence, as he is a better quarterback and means more to his team than Lawrence does.
Should Tagovailoa not be offered a contract commensurate to his skills, and he ends up holding out of training camp, then Grier would be a major loser, as the Dolphins season will go down the tubes. You do not want Tagovailoa going into the final year of his contract without an extension and not feeling the love from the front office.