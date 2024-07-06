3 Dolphins winners and 3 losers from the wild 2024 offseason
STs coach Danny Crossman and P Jake Bailey - PAIR OF LOSERS
You have to group Danny Crossman and Jake Bailey together, as they are a package deal. The Dolphins punt team was awful in 2023. Bailey has either shank punts out of bounds or he booms line drive punts that outkicked his coverage. He single-handedly cost the Dolphins the division title when he kicked one of his trademark three-woods that was returned for a touchdown.
Crossman is a loser by acclimation, as he did nothing to improve the punt team. He could have pushed for Miami to sign Matt Araiza and I was pleading for this before the draft, but the team did not even bring him in for a workout. There were plenty of college punters that could have been signed to replace Bailey and none were given serious consideration. The Dolphins could have saved salary cap space by bringing in a draft eligible punter and give Bailey his walking papers.
Bailey is currently the only punter on the roster and Crossman will give him the job by default. You can almost take it to the bank that Bailey will cost the Dolphins at least one game, maybe two, due to his inept ability to kick away from people and to kick with sufficient hang time.
TE Durham Smythe - LOSER
When the Dolphins go out and sign three tight ends, all of which are capable of taking Durham Smythe's position, you get tagged with the label of a loser. The Dolphins were the only team last season not to have a tight end score a touchdown. In comes Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson Jr., who will both be ready to make noise for this team in 2024.