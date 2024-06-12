3 expectations new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver must deliver on this season
By Brian Miller
1. Tackling must be a focus for Anthony Weaver
There is no bigger fist-punching play than watching last year's Wild Card game against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes carving through the defense like butter. Players are out of position to make a play, over-pursuing angles, and, of course, the image of Mahomes running through guys who didn't so much as reach out their arm to try and tackle him remains infuriating.
Miami is a fantastic "gang tackle" team, but when players are one-on-one or needing a big stop, they don't wrap or drive consistently and that leads to ball carriers bouncing off and breaking the tackles. It isn't good to watch a team work through a defense while tacklers are being bounced off like a pinball bumper.
This falls under the entire physical and disciplined coaching style that we discussed. If the Dolphins can't tackle, they are not going to win close games and if they can't dominate offenses, the pressure on the offense will go up.
Weaver needs to make this team his own, but he also needs to bring with him everything he learned in Baltimore and deliver what Boyer and Fangio have not been able to: a defense that compliments McDaniel's offense.