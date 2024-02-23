3 First round draft picks that are still haunting the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven't been horrible drafting like they were 10 years ago but that doesn't mean they haven't made mistakes.
By Brian Miller
The last couple of years have been good for the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft. Mainly because the Dolphins haven't selected anyone.
Miami spent their last two first-round picks on veteran players via trade. The Dolphins traded one for Tyreek Hill and the other for Bradley Chubb. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dolphins will have their first selection in round one in two years. They will select 21st barring a trade.
Looking back over the last 10 years, the Dolphins haven't made the most of some of their draft selections. We know that Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Tua Tagovailoa, and Christian Wilkins have been exceptional. Austin Jackson has been consistent but not always perfect.
It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins extend Wilkins or let him go. Wilkins, like Waddle and Phillips have been great draft picks and the Dolphins haven't managed to retain a lot of the talent they develop from the draft. While Miami has hit on those, they haven't hit on others and the selections of these players still hurt.