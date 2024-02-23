3 First round draft picks that are still haunting the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven't been horrible drafting like they were 10 years ago but that doesn't mean they haven't made mistakes.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins entered 2020 with three draft picks in the first round. They didn't hit on all three.
Noah Igbinoghene - 2020
Noah Igbinoghene was considered a bust from the moment he was drafted. He was taken late in the first round and was on of three players Miami selected in 2020's first round. Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson were also drafted.
Igbinoghene struggled to make an impact on the roster and it was reported he struggled with learning the playbook. His fellow players often spoke of his workouts and practice ethic but he couldn't extend that enough to make an impression on the field.
Ahead of the final cuts in 2023, the Dolphins traded Igbinoghene to the Cowboys for a player that wouldn't see the field for Miami. Kelvin Joseph, a CB who was in a similar situation with the Cowboys, made no impact with Miami.
Making it all worse, in hindsight, the Dolphins could have drafted Jonathan Taylor and solved their problem at running back.
It is hard to imagine what might have happened with Miami's draft had they opted to go with Taylor or another top player. Tee Higgins was drafted three selections later and Michael Pittman, Jr. was taken four spots later.
It was reported last season that the Dolphins tried to trade for Jahmir Gibbs as Detroit made room for D'Andre Swift. Miami could have drafted Swift five picks after they blew pick 30 on Igbinoghene.