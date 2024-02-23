3 First round draft picks that are still haunting the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven't been horrible drafting like they were 10 years ago but that doesn't mean they haven't made mistakes.
By Brian Miller
There was nothing wrong with the Miami Dolphins drafting Minkah Fitzpatrick in round one. The problem was Brian Flores.
Minkah Fitzpatrick - 2018
Fitzpatrick brought physical play to the Dolphins that was sorely needed. He also brought an attitude. Fitzpatrick didn't like the idea of being moved around and it was reported that Flores didn't like keeping him in one place.
The two continued to butt heads and created an adverse working atmosphere. The situation was so bad that Fitzpatrick wouldn't last long with the Dolphins and a year after Miami took the defensive back he was traded to the Steelers.
Miami would send Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh for a 2020 first-round pick the Dolphins would use on Austin Jackson. Miami also received a 5th round pick they used on DE Jason Strowbridge and a 2021 pick they traded to the Chiefs.
While Jackson at least has been extended this past season, drafting Fitzpatrick wasn't a good deal for the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick has made the Pro Bowl four of the last five seasons. He also has 3 First Team All-Pros in the last four seasons.
Many Dolphins fans will say that the Fitzpatrick trade would at least lead to the addition of Jevon Holland but in reality, losing the production that Fitzpatrick has provided the Steelers was a swing and a miss for the Dolphins, not because of the player, but the coach who couldn't deal with him.