3 First round draft picks that are still haunting the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven't been horrible drafting like they were 10 years ago but that doesn't mean they haven't made mistakes.
By Brian Miller
In 2017, there were so many ways the Miami Dolphins could have gone in the first round. They chose poorly.
Charles Harris -2017
Entering the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dolphins' biggest need was a linebacker. Oddly enough, it still remains one of the team's needs. Miami opted to draft Charles Harris a pass-rushing DE/OLB that didn't do much for the Dolphins.
Harris lasted three seasons with Miami and didn't make it to the end of his rookie contract. In that time, he started seven games and contributed 61 total tackles. Drafted to get to the QB, Harris managed an incredibly low, 3.5 sacks during his Miami career.
Miami should have drafted T.J. Watt who is a dominating force with the Steelers and has been borderline the best defensive player in the NFL. The Dolphins inability to recognize quality defensive talent has been a problem
Since leaving Miami, Harris has played one season with the Falcons before joining the Lions. In the last 3 seasons he has 92 tackles and 10 sacks. Another former Dolphins draft pick that is at best, a depth player. For the Dolphins, a first-round pick.