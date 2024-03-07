3 former Bills players the Miami Dolphins should take a long look at
Poyer, Harty and Morse could contribute right away as Miami has holes to fill and these players who were released on Wednesday could come in and help the Dolphins contend in the AFC.
The Miami Dolphins watched as the Bills released several players for cap reasons this week and three of them could fill holes in Miami.
Revenge is best served cold and the Dolphins could certainly extract some measure of revenge against their arch-rival and nemesis Buffalo Bills by signing several of their higher-priced cap casualties to new cap-friendly contracts and using those players to overtake the Bills for supremacy of the AFC East.
I am certain that the players would like to exact revenge against their former team by joining the Dolphins and defeating the Bills at their own game.
Deonte Harty
With Miami leading Buffalo last season, in the division-clinching game on Monday Night Football in the season finale, Deonte Harty changed the ebb and flow of the game with a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown that ultimately proved to be the dagger in the hearts of the Miami Dolphins and deflated a once-excited crowd.
Could it be possible that Harty wear the Aqua and Orange next season after he was released by the Bills on Wednesday? At this point, anything could happen. I look for Miami to explore signing Harty because he can line up in the slot and is an exciting addition to special teams. He would replace unrestricted free agent Braxton Berrios and be considered a major upgrade in the return game.
Harty had 15 catches for 150 yards and a receiving touchdown in 2023 and would not come to the Dolphins with a high price tag. He can line up in the slot and has tremendous speed which Mike McDaniel likes to have in his offense. He also returned 26 punts for 323 yards and the aforementioned touchdown against Miami.
Jordan Poyer
Perhaps the bigger pickup from the Bills could be seven-year veteran safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer recorded 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 11 sacks during his time in Orchard Park and could line up in a revamped Miami secondary that is currently looking at both starters from last season, Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott leaving via free agency.
The 32-year-old Poyer was a captain for the Bills for the last four seasons and added 35 tackles for loss in his duration with the team. He came to Buffalo in 2017 and anchored a Bills defense that made the playoffs in his initial season.
Poyer played in 16 games in 2023 and reached 100 total tackles for the first time since the 2020 season.
Poyer might also be interesting to McDaniel as the two have admitted to bouts with alcoholism. Poyer penned a story in The Players' Tribune that detailed his struggles and has devoted time and effort in the Buffalo community speaking out against the disease and helping people work on their recovery. He also received the 2023 Advocacy Award from the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York for his dedication to promoting awareness of Mental Health illnesses.
Mitch Morse
Finally, Bills center Mitch Morse, who played and started in 77 games during his five seasons in Buffalo could spell Connor Williams, who is an unrestricted free agent and is also likely to miss the first portion of the season as he rehabilitates from ACL surgery. Morse is a former Pro Bowler who was voted a team captain by his teammates in 2022 and 2023 and is a proven leader. In 2023 Morse anchored an offensive line that led the league in fewest sacks allowed with 24.
Morse started his career in Kansas City and has played in 126 games over his illustrious nine-year career. He would be an immediate plug-and-play for the Dolphins and would eliminate their need to draft a player such as Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.