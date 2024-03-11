Phin Phanatic
3 former Dolphins players who failed with their new team in 2023

Miami probably doesn't regret letting these guys walk last year.

By Cameron Ellis

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills / Rich Barnes/GettyImages
1. Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots

Gesicki's always been a passing game tight end: he quite literally doesn't even have a single grade for run-blocking on PFF. That was always going to limit his value, even though Gesicki does what he does well. His reliability was a big reason for success in Miami – in all five seasons he played with the Dolphins, Gesicki appeared in at least 15 games, and hasn't missed a game in three seasons. He was a major part of the Dolphins' passing offense in 2020 and 2021, and set a career-high in targets (112), receptions (73), receiving yards (780) in the latter. He ended his Dolphins' tenure with a disappointing season that saw all his stats regress to some career-worsts, and ended up signing a one-year deal with the Patriots after the season ended.

And then, in New England, the regression continued. Despite starting a career-high 10 games for the Patriots, Gesicki only had 244 receiving yards – the worst number since his rookie season. It was difficult for anyone to produce in a Patriots' offense that was one of the league's worst, but 2023 was the 3rd straight season that Gesicki's numbers declined. At 29, he may have a bounce back season or two left in the tank, but the Dolphins' decision to move on when they did is only aging better with time.