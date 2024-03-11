3 former Dolphins players who failed with their new team in 2023
Miami probably doesn't regret letting these guys walk last year.
1. Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots
Gesicki's always been a passing game tight end: he quite literally doesn't even have a single grade for run-blocking on PFF. That was always going to limit his value, even though Gesicki does what he does well. His reliability was a big reason for success in Miami – in all five seasons he played with the Dolphins, Gesicki appeared in at least 15 games, and hasn't missed a game in three seasons. He was a major part of the Dolphins' passing offense in 2020 and 2021, and set a career-high in targets (112), receptions (73), receiving yards (780) in the latter. He ended his Dolphins' tenure with a disappointing season that saw all his stats regress to some career-worsts, and ended up signing a one-year deal with the Patriots after the season ended.
And then, in New England, the regression continued. Despite starting a career-high 10 games for the Patriots, Gesicki only had 244 receiving yards – the worst number since his rookie season. It was difficult for anyone to produce in a Patriots' offense that was one of the league's worst, but 2023 was the 3rd straight season that Gesicki's numbers declined. At 29, he may have a bounce back season or two left in the tank, but the Dolphins' decision to move on when they did is only aging better with time.