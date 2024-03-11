3 former Dolphins players who failed with their new team in 2023
Miami probably doesn't regret letting these guys walk last year.
2. Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
For years, Rowe was a mainstay in Miami – the veteran appeared in 63 games over four seasons with Miami, starting 39 of those games. After the Dolphins let him walk, he signed with the Steelers practice squad midway through last season, joining Pittsburgh in mid-November. He ended up appearing in 3 games for the Steelers, forcing two turnovers (one INT, one forced fumble) in the process. He bounced on and off the active roster for the rest of the season, and the Steelers let his contract expire soon after. At 31, Rowe's final couple seasons were rough to watch at times, and there doesn't seem like there's currently much of a market for him – especially considering all the other available safeties this year. He was a great player in his prime, but not someone that Miami misses.