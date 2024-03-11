3 former Dolphins players who failed with their new team in 2023
Miami probably doesn't regret letting these guys walk last year.
3. Trey Flowers, EDGE, New England Patriots
It's wild to think that Flowers' five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions was only four years ago. After four straight years of averaging seven sacks per season, Flowers' production fell off a cliff shortly after coming to Detroit. Injuries are a big part of Flowers' NFL career – he appeared in only seven games in both 2021 and 2022, and the Lions' decided to part ways with two years left on his contract.
And then in August of 2022, Flowers signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ... only to appear in four games before being put on injured reserve for the rest of the year. His stats with Miami are bleak: four games, four tackles, and zero sacks. He signed with the Patriots after that season, but has yet to make an appearance since – the last game he played was the Dolphins' Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He's had a hell of a career, winning two Super Bowls in New England before securing generational wealth in Detroit, but the end of it – if this is indeed the end – was forgettable.