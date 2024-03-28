3 free agent pass rushers that the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign to give depth
The Miami Dolphins need more pass-rushing help especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb return date unknown.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins assessing Yannick Ngakoue would be wise.
Yannick Ngakoue was a player a few years ago that was on the trade block and he was a player that man wanted the Miami Dolphins to go after. They didn't do that and Ngakoue has bounced around the NFL the last few seasons.
But, he's actually played well throughout his career. He's 28 years old and has been in the league since 2016 but he has tallied 69(nice) sacks in his career.
He only had four sacks last year with the Bears in 13 games but the season before that he had 9.5 and the season before that he had 10. The biggest reason why he only had four sacks last year was that he broke his ankle in mid-December.
Weirdly, I couldn't find too much on how his rehab is going but if he's trending in the right direction, I think the Dolphins could do much worse.
Yes, he's injured like Phillips and Chubb but we know that a broken ankle isn't as bad as a torn Achilles or a torn ACL so no need to bring that up.
Yannick Ngakoue gets to the quarterback and gets there often. The Miami Dolphins need as many of those types of guys especially when they won't cost that much.