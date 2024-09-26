3 free agents the Dolphins need to consider adding before Week 4
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not just 1-2 on the season; they are an ugly 1-2 and a last-minute missed field goal from being 0-3. Yes, they have played that badly, which has been a complete and total disappointment.
The Dolphins are struggling along the offensive line, are banged up in the secondary, have no experienced WRs outside of their two top starters, and a quarterback situation that is beyond dire. Mike McDaniel doesn't know what to do on the field and Chris Grier doesn't have a clue how to get players who could help.
Miami's season is heading south quickly and unless the coach and general manager come together and form a plan, the season will be about over when Tua Tagovailoa returns from his concussion. Let's take a look at some players they need to bring in:
3. WR Hunter Renfrow
Renfrow is 28 years old and still does not have a team for 2024 and it's hard to imagine a reason why. The former Raiders wide receiver was on the verge of stardom before quarterback issues ruined that team. Renfrow became an afterthought and then wasn't re-signed. What is it about Renfrow that no one knows about? Why are teams not trying to sign him?
Renfrow has five seasons of experience and 23 starts as a slot receiver. He has 2,884 yards and has appeared in 73 games, missing seven in 2022, but playing in all 17 in 2023. In 2021, he was a Pro Bowl receiver. His last season with the Raiders wasn't great, but the Dolphins shouldn't fault that considering it was the Raiders. They have already done far worse with FA signings.
2. Trai Turner
Trai Turner isn't the Pro Bowl player that he once was, but he can still provide help both as a starter and as depth. In 2023, Turner started 12 of the 16 games he played in. The 2022 season saw him play and start all 17. There is no question that Turner's career is coming to a close after nine seasons, but the Dolphins only need him for one.
Miami can't rely on Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg and chances are neither of them will make it a full season. Jones has already been banged up and the Dolphins don't have good depth along the line. Turner might be a little more costly than others, but he has experience the Dolphins need.
1. Let's get a QB
Ryan Tannehill is clearly the best option on the free agent market, but if reports are accurate, he is holding out for a full season as the starter, or at least as much of it as possible. Tannehill is waiting for a Joe Flacco situation - maybe the Dolphins should call him instead.
Outside of him, the Dolphins' best options are to start poaching off practice squads like they did with Tyler Huntley or make some trades. Trades are harder to happen, but have more potential to make the Dolphins better immediately. The FA market is only marginally better than what they have now, and that says a lot about how badly Grier screwed this up.
Blaine Gabbert, A.J. McCarron, Matt Barkley, Trevor Siemian, Ben DiNucci, and Brian Hoyer are the only other reasonable free agents, and they are not that reasonable.