3 Free agents that Anthony Weaver should be pounding the Dolphins table for
The Miami Dolphins still need help on the defensive side of the ball and new DC Anthony Weaver could use help, especially at corner.
3. CB Arthur Maulet
The former University of Memphis product has suited up for five different franchises in only seven seasons. Defensive back Arthur Maulet first saw the field with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He totaled just one special teams tackle in six regular-season contests. Maulet saw special teams duty in both of the team’s playoff games that season.
He was waived in September of 2018 and claimed by the Colts. He finished with nine defensive stops before being cut loose by Indianapolis later that year. Slowly but surely, he began to get more playing time on defense.
He spent the 2019 and ’20 seasons with the Jets, then signed with Pittsburgh in 2021. He inked a two-year extension the following year, but he wound up asking for his release after he and the Steelers could not agree on a new deal. Two months later, he joined the Ravens via a one-year, $1.08 million contract (via Spotrac).
Maulet’s forte has been playing in the slot, a vital part of any NFL defense these days. With Baltimore this past season, he played in 14 regular-season contests and finished with 34 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and five passes defensed. He also recorded three solo tackles on special teams. Maulet appeared in both of the Ravens’ postseason tilts – starting the AFC title game vs. the Chiefs.
With the Ravens’ many offseason departures, it is somewhat surprising he hasn’t been re-signed. Hence he may be playing for a sixth NFL team in eight years.