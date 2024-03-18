3 Free agents that Anthony Weaver should be pounding the Dolphins table for
Anthony Weaver knows this pass-rushing LB/DE quite well.
2. DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney
It all began with a memorable hit when he was still a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Now the talented but unpredictable performer figures to be somewhere in what would be his 11th NFL campaign.
Defensive specimen Jadeveon Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans. He spent five seasons with the franchise, the last three resulting in Pro Bowl invitations, before being dealt to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. There were eight games with the Titans a season later, a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, and this past season’s strong showing with the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.
Clowney has never finished a season with double-digit sacks, but the one aspect of his game is his prowess vs. the run. That being said, he played a major part in the Ravens’ leading the league with 60 sacks in 2023. The 10-year veteran played in all 17 games and made 15 starts. He finished with 43 tackles and tied his career high with 9.5 quarterback traps – second on the team behind Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (13.0). He also had a sack of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City.
There are certainly reasons Clowney has played for five different franchises. However, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and his presence would benefit Anthony Weaver’s defense.