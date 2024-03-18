3 Free agents that Anthony Weaver should be pounding the Dolphins table for
Anthony Weaver has been rumored to have interest in this former Miami Dolphins LB.
1. LB Kyle Van Noy
Is a return to South Florida in the cards for this two-time Super Bowl champion? Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has played for five different franchises in his 10-year NFL career. In fact, he’s suited up for four different teams (Dolphins, Patriots, Chargers, and Ravens) in the past four seasons. He’s been a starter both inside and outside, and he comes off his best season as a pass-rusher.
Van Noy has never earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but his overall resume speaks for itself. A 2014 second-round pick by the Lions, the former BYU product spent two-plus seasons in the Motor City before he was dealt to New England. He was part of the team’s Super Bowl title club (LI) in 2016 and spent three more years with the Pats. It was off to Miami in 2020 and a reunion with former Patriots’ assistant Brian Flores. He was back in New England in 2021, spent 2022 with the Chargers, and was a pass-rushing force with John Harbaugh’s Ravens this past season.
In 14 games with the AFC North champions, Van Noy totaled 30 tackles, a career-best nine sacks, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles. His versatility is huge, as is his postseason experience in being part of eight playoff teams in 10 seasons.