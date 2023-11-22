3 keys for the Miami Dolphins to beat the New York Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game
The Miami Dolphins travel to New Jersey for the first ever Black Friday game and these three keys will allow them to walk out of New Jersey 8-3.
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel needs to utilize Jeff Wilson, Jr. in the Miami Dolphins offense more.
Jeff Wilson Jr. was a healthy scratch last week. That sort of made sense because De'Von Achane came back.
Currently, De'Von Achane is questionable to play on Friday and I expect him to be questionable throughout the rest of the week meaning who knows if McDaniel will go with him to play.
Not only that, but we received word that Salvon Ahmed is now out for the season. That sucks because he had a nice game on Sunday when Achane went down.
A decision on Chris Brooks and whether or not the Dolphins will use one of their remaining two IR designations will have to be made sooner rather than later.
That leaves Jeff Wilson Jr. as Raheem Mostert's primary backup and possibly the only other running back on the roster. Yes, the Dolphins brought back Darrynton Evans yesterday but he is currently on the practice squad.
If you're saying to yourself that the Dolphin's running back room is one of concern you are correct in feeling that.
But Jeff Wilson is more than capable of stepping in and shouldering the backup running back role. He is no slouch who brings a little more of an inside running approach compared to the other backs on the roster.
He's been injured most of the year but when we saw him actually get carries in the last Patriots game, he ran well.
I know he may not be McDaniel's running back who possesses quick twitch and top-end speed. But he's a professional that they traded for last season who has had success in this league.
Make Jeff Wilson Jr. a part of this offense and don't run Mostert into the ground.