3 keys for the Miami Dolphins to keep it rolling over the Washington Commanders
By Matt Serniak
Miami Dolphins can't change anything on defense despite Jaelan Phillips injury.
Jordan Belfort once said, "The show goes on." Although it will not be the same not having Jaelan Phillips out there who was playing some of the best ball of his career, the Dolphin's defense will carry on.
Though Phillip's absence will be felt, I don't the defense needs to change anything. Yes, this means that players such as Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah, and the newly acquired Jason Pierre Paul need to raise their game. I don't think I'm breaking any ground there.
Vic Fangio has crafted some terrific game plans against some of these average-at-best teams over the last few weeks. Actually, he did pretty well against the Eagles and Chiefs as well. These well-schemed strategies, naturally, need to continue.
The defense has done well with its rotation on the defensive line and I don't think that needs to change drastically due to one guy being out.
The defense, since week 5, is ranked #1 in total defense and #1 in fewest yards allowed per play. A lot of that has to do with the Dolphin's defense being ranked 3rd in sacks. They're getting to the quarterback and they're bringing him down when they get there. Wouldn't you know it but the Commies are the #2 team in the league in having their quarterback sacked at a rate of 4.6 a game.
Keep working stunts on the defensive line, have Bradley Chubb put in situations to succeed, and make the receivers beat you with great throws from Howell.