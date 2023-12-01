3 keys for the Miami Dolphins to keep it rolling over the Washington Commanders
By Matt Serniak
The Dolphins must attack the terrible secondary that Washington employs.
I don't think these words, if Mike McDaniel were to read them, would make his brain tell himself that passing the ball is a good idea. I'm pretty sure McDaniel would pass the ball in every situation imaginable even in do not pass lanes.
The Commanders are ranked 30th in the league in pass defense giving up 264 yards per game and in the last three games they have been giving up a whopping 300 yards a game.
The Dolphins, in case you haven't noticed, are one the best pass teams in all of football. So, as much as I want to balance this offense with a beautiful union of run and pass, airing the ball out on this porous pass defense might be the way to attack at first.
The Dolphin's offensive line should be at full strength minus Isaiah Wynn so Tua should have the kind of time he has had throughout the season to be able to get the ball downfield.
As I said earlier, getting the ball to multiple players will make this bad Commander's defense run all over the place with no one to focus on. But I think getting the ball to the middle of the field and letting the playmakers on this team run after the catch will bury this Washington outfit.
I'll be at this game making it two in a row for me. Never been to Fedex field. I'm sure it will be magical.
The music of the week is the ending song to Loki season two. I'm a big Marvel guy, even though it's currently on a bit of a downswing. But Loki was fabulous. This ending theme by Natalie Holt is good for thinking clearly and recognizing your own glorious purpose.