3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
What is in store for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 offseason? Can they continue to build upon their success of the last two seasons or will they take a step back? Big questions with little answers.
Chris Grier will enter the 2024 off-season facing his biggest challenge as the Dolphins general manager. When he took over in 2016, he had Mike Tannenbaum to blame. When he became the unquestioned man in control, he gutted the roster and rebuilt it.
Money wasn't a problem back then. The Dolphins were going to take the hit to rebuild. This year, all those trades, big money contracts, and the missed draft picks are all coming back to the surface and Grier is going to have to make hard decisions.
Can he pull it off? Most fans don't believe that he is capable and they may be right. We will see soon enough. If Grier can figure it out the Dolphins will be contending for the AFC East again, if he can't, they might be looking at another WC placement. Regardless, these "unknowns" are going to need an answer.