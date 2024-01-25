3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailo's contract situation will be closely watched this off-season but the Miami Dolphins don't have to get him a new contract just yet.
There is no skirting the contract issue with Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins have options but there have been some in the news who believe Tua wants a new contract this year and not have to play on the 5th-year option. That makes sense, for Tua.
For the Dolphins, it may not be. This off-season will be an interesting watch. Miami could extend him after June 1st should the team designate a high-priced contract as a June 1 termination. That gives Miami more money and Tua would get his deal. Miami could also wait it out and let Tua play on the "5" and address this issue next year.
Miami can also wait out the contract and tag Tua next year if they still have any lingering questions. This off-season, however, Tua's contract is going to remain a talking point well into free agency no matter what happens.