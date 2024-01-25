3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
There will be big cuts to the Miami Dolphins roster in 2024 just to get the cap situation under control and it may not leave the team with much to work with.
There is nothing the Dolphins can do this off-season to create space aside from making roster cuts. They are drowning in way too much money over the cap. Enough to make the cap look real. The Dolphins will have to trim upwards of $50 million.
The unknown is what players get kicked to the curb? We know that Emmanuel Ogbah is nearly 100% out with his massive contract still lingering but the Dolphins have to make decisions on Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, and a few others as well.
Naturally, there are some players who are on the lower end of the pay scale that may only net the Dolphins a few million dollars but those players will likely be moved to. Guys like Keion Crossen.
Miami will release some and restructure others and this is going to be a talking point starting at the end of February when the Super Bowl fades away and the real focus of 2024 begins.