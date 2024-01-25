3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
How much longer can the Miami Dolphins trust and rely upon Danny Crossman to run the special teams unit? Will other coaching changes take place?
The biggest coaching question many fans have heading into the 2024 offseason is what changes might Mike McDaniel make. He has a decent staff but there is a huge issue with special teams and Danny Crossman has been around for two regimes now with the same mistakes being made.
You can point to Jason Sanders' 2023 resurgence but Miami fails consistently to get better in the return game and they are always one punt or kick away from being burned.
Special teams coaching shouldn't be a throwaway and right now, that seems to be what the Dolphins are doing. McDaniel is the head coach and he needs to grow up and make coaching changes that he may not want to personally make. It isn't an easy job.
Last year, McDaniel had to fire Josh Boyer but that was something that everyone, including Boyer, knew was coming. Crossman should be in those crosshairs this year. New energy would be a welcome site to the third unit that is underperforming on the field.