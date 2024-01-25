3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
Will the Miami Dolphins make a ripple in free agency or will we see more 1-year contracts?
Free agency is where the Dolphins need to fill existing holes and any that are created by the time free agency starts. There is only one problem (see slide 2) Miami doesn't have the money to make big splashes.
Dolphins fans can hope for ripples. A series of mid-range signings that come with a couple of team-friendly years but chances are, given the "MO" of Chris Grier over the years, Dolphins fans can expect a series of one-year deals to players who will compete for starting jobs.
Grier will have to spend some money and likely borrow it from the future by making restructured deals and then using that money to add aging veterans holding on to their love of the game. These are the 1-year deals Miami needs to make as opposed to 1-year deals for unproven young guys with the hopes of hitting big.
It sounds great to land a young guy on a low-end one-year deal and then see it pay off but then the Dolphins are likely going to either A: overpay the player the following year or B: let them walk in free agency.
Chris Grier is the big 2024 question mark.