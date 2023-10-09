3 Miami Dolphins outplaying their contracts and two that are not
The Miami Dolphins week five is in the books and the Dolphins find themselves back in first place in the AFC East. These players are a good reason why.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 4-1 in the 2023 season and while they have some big games yet to be played, they are showing how good they can be, even when they are not playing very well.
Today, the Dolphins didn't play a fantastic ball game. Yes, the stats looked good and the win was great but if you watched it, you were not all that impressed from start to finish. It felt, small.
What didn't feel small was the play of several players who continue to play far better than the contracts they currently have. Of course, there are those (we will give you the two most glaring), that are not playing to theirs.
The best player on the Miami Dolphins defense, right now, may very well be Andrew Van Ginkel.
Van Ginkel signed a one-year deal as a holdover free agent. If the Dolphins don't give him an extension, he will leave no matter how much he and his wife love South Florida. The reality is, AVG is playing fantastic and after today's game, it was reported that Stephen Ross personally stopped him leaving the field to talk to him.
When you get the owner's attention, you are doing something right. AVG is doing everything right five games through the season and honestly, VIc Fangio shouldn't change a thing when Jaelan Phillips returns.
Is AVG overplaying his contract? You bet he is and he deserves and extesnion...sooner rather than later and maybe a lot sooner than Christian Wilkins.