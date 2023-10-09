3 Miami Dolphins outplaying their contracts and two that are not
The Miami Dolphins week five is in the books and the Dolphins find themselves back in first place in the AFC East. These players are a good reason why.
By Brian Miller
Defensively, this should be a perfect system for Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard but so far, it doesn't seem to be.
Howard is one of the highest-paid players on the roster and if we are being honest, this year could be and maybe should be his last. He simply isn't the player he used to be.
Today, Howard got up and flexed after a deep pass knock-a-way-would-be touchdown but the reality of that play was it was short and had it been a yard further, it would have been a Giants touchdown.
Howard is no longer lining up against the number one receivers and he isn't playing at a Pro Bowl level against the number 2 WRs.
Something needs to change and maybe that change will happen when Jalen Ramsey is on the field but right now, it's hard to view Howard as anything close to elite and he comes way under his paycheck.