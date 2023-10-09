3 Miami Dolphins outplaying their contracts and two that are not
The Miami Dolphins week five is in the books and the Dolphins find themselves back in first place in the AFC East. These players are a good reason why.
By Brian Miller
We can talk about De'Von Achane all we want but he is a rookie, Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams, however, should get that security he wants.
The Miami Dolphins maybe should have given Williams the raise he wanted in training camp because at this rate, he is going to ask for and expect a lot more than he would have taken in the off-season.
Williams is playing very good football and is one of the highest rated centers in the NFL. Miami got a glimpse of what it would be like with Liam Eichenberg at center and it isn't a pretty site.
That may be Chris Grier's thought, make Eichenberg a cheaper option at the position but Williams is continuity and a leader. He has missteps for certain but overall, he is playing at a high level that is far over his current pay and Miami should take notice of that.
For all the success of the Dolphins running game, credit has to start with the play of the offensive line and that start also begins with Williams.