3 Miami Dolphins outplaying their contracts and two that are not
The Miami Dolphins week five is in the books and the Dolphins find themselves back in first place in the AFC East. These players are a good reason why.
By Brian Miller
Jerome Baker said last week that he is "tired of losing to the Bills" but maybe he should play better if the Miami Dolphins are going to change that.
I could go with Bradley Chubb here and frankly, it looks like he is phoning it in this year and last year but Jerome Baker simply isn't playing up the money he is making. $12.5 million for a linebacker who doesn't cover well, is slow to react to the run, and can't rush the passer.
Baker should be a leader on the field but he really doesn't do that either. Could his struggles be the new system he is being asked to play? Possibly, and I would like to think that is part of the issue but you can't help notice the dollars that are being held on the cap vs. the production on the field.
Miami could and probably should move on from Baker next season but it also feels like he should be a Dolphins for life at times. He needs to play better and more importantly, he needs to play more aggressive.
Unfortunately, I think this is the best we can expect from Baker at this point in his career but I most certainly hope I am wrong. He is a great guy and takes time for the fans, we need him to make more time for the opponents. What is concerning is that Baker doesn't take plays off. He goes 100% all of the time and that 100% isn't where it should be.