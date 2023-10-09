3 Miami Dolphins outplaying their contracts and two that are not
The Miami Dolphins week five is in the books and the Dolphins find themselves back in first place in the AFC East. These players are a good reason why.
By Brian Miller
Aside from Andrew Van Ginkel, no other player is overplaying his salary on the Miami Dolphins as much as Kendall Lamm.
Lamm is making $1.04 million to play left tackle. That is low for a back-up LT let alone a starter who is playing for Terron Armstead. With T.A. out for a while on IR, the LT job is Lamm's and he has been very good and more importantly consistent all year long.
The Dolphins may not view him as an integral part of their future as Armstead is under contract for a couple more years but Armstead won't stay healthy and Lamm could be the Dolphins answer. Miiami needs to find out if he can play right tackle too although with the way Austin Jackson is playing this year, he may get an extension.
Lamm should be given an extension and while he may not break the bank, he is playing far better than that $1 million he is getting this year.
Overall, there are plenty of players that play up to their deals and some that play down on theirs. Some players are on rookie deals and others are vet minimum looking to hang around the league.