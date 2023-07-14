3 Miami Dolphins players that are underrated and under-appreciated by the fans
Several Miami Dolphins players get all the hype while some slide under the radar, then there are those that simply don't get enough respect and should.
By Brian Miller
Should Miami Dolphins fans pay more attention to certain players? You know, give them more props than they do? Perhaps. The Dolphins have some very good football players that typically don't get the appreciation they deserve.
Nik Needham may not be the best corner on the Miami Dolphins roster but last year fans learned what life is like when he isn't playing.
Needham missed quite a bit of the 2022 season and you have to wonder what might have been different had he stayed healthy. Needham did a good job replacing Byron Jones on the outside after sliding to the boundary and on the surface, it seemed that Xavien Howard was playing better on the opposite side with Needham in.
Needham only played in 6 games last season before leaving with an Achilles injury that wiped out his season. Entering 2023, it was assumed that Needham would slide back inside but with the addition of Jalen Ramsey and the play Needham has shown in the past, Ramsey may move inside where he was more effective with the Rams.